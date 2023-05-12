Poor condition of roads in many parts of Tiruchi give a nightmarish experience to residents

May 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Poor condition of roads near Central bus stand, Cantonment, Bheema Nagar and other parts of the city has raised concern among motorists.

The service road that leads to Central bus stand from Aristo Hotel is in a bad shape for the last two to three months. It has turned worse after the recent rain. The road is dotted with deep potholes. It was on this road that most of the city buses from Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar and long-distance buses from Dindigul, Madurai, Thanjavur and other places enter the Central bus stand.

Rockins Road and adjacent roads have also remain in a damaged state.

Drivers are forced to take utmost caution while negotiating the deep potholes. They complain that the officials concerned fail to take remedial measures.

Similar is the situation in Bheema Nagar, one of the thickly-populated areas in the city. Heber Road, branching from Bharathidasan Road in Cantonment, looks good for a few metres. But it is in a bad condition from Sessions Court police Station onwards. The uneven road and deep potholes give a tough time to motorists.

Most of the interior roads in Bheema Nagar are also in a bad condition. Yadava Street, Reddy Street, Pakkali Street, Panjukidangu Road and Yanaikattimathanam are among the bad roads that give tough time to the residents. “We are fed up driving on such roads. Several officials and elected representatives, who live in Bheema Nagar, also encounter tough times while travelling on the roads. But, we still find most roads in a damaged condition,” says K. Janardhanan, a resident of Reddy Street in Bheema Nagar.

A few of residents of Bheema Nagar, who are affected by the sorry state of affairs of this basic infrastructure, visited the office of the Tiruchi Corporation and presented a petition to Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior officials. They said that proper attention should be paid to improve basic amenities in Bheema Nagar.