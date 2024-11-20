Poor condition of Old Madurai Road poses hardship to motorists

Old Madurai Road, one of the arterial roads in Tiruchi, has suffered extensive damage due to the recent spell of monsoon rain.

It is one of the major bus plying roads in the city. All buses heading towards Chathiram Bus Stand and Srirangam from Central Bus Stand are operated only on this road. The stretch from Ramakrishna Theatre to Holy Cross College carries thousands of vehicles. But the stretch resembles like a ploughed field apparently due to the recent rain, thereby forcing the motorists to endure back-breaking ride. While the top layer of the road has been washed off at most places, deep potholes have sprung up at various spots, causing hardship to vehicle users.

Motorists complain that the road has become unsuitable for operating vehicles. While the buses, which have bigger wheels, manage to pass through the stretch, those using cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers face untold sufferings to negotiate the battered road. The sudden and deep potholes pose a stiff challenge to the motorists.

Though the damages were minor on the road until recently, the condition has worsened following constant erosion while bearing the weight of heavy vehicles. It faces the danger of further deterioration due to extensive usage. Uneven road surface and deep potholes have forced the motorists to drive at a snail’s pace, thereby leading to frequent traffic snarls on the road.

“It is appalling to ride through the Old Madurai Road. Though deterioration of roads is common during rainy season, the roads that cater to thousands of vehicles cannot be kept at such an unmotorable condition. At least patchwork should have been carried out to manage the situation until the end of rainy season,” said J. Stephen of Singarathope.