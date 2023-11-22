Poor condition of Karur Bypass Road irks users

November 22, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCH

:

Poor condition of Karur Bypass Road from Salai Road junction to Tiruchi-Karur Highway junction in the city poses a danger to road users.

The entire 1.5 km stretch was promoted as the city’s ‘first smart road’ with the provision of walkways on both sides, on-street parking and a median. An underground duct was also constructed, thereby providing an option for Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and other agencies to carry wires and cables through it. The Tiruchi Corporation spent ₹8 crore for the project under the Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund. It was completed in October 2020.

The road developed erosion at a few places within a few months. The Corporation had to carry out patchwork at the eroded points. The condition of the road has deteriorated further and there are deep potholes here and there. The bumpy surface is inconveniencing motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Regular users manage to negotiate the potholes with caution. But two-wheeler riders, who are unfamiliar to the road condition, are facing the danger of accidents. There were some incidents of motorists falling on the busy road after they lost control of their vehicles while negotiating the potholes.

“The potholes pose danger to the motorists. They have to ride carefully. Otherwise, they will be in trouble,” says M. Selvakumar of Srirangam, a regular user of the road,

N. Jamaludden, a civic activist of Tiruchi, said a huge sum was spent to lay the road. But it was no different to other roads. it was unfortunate to notice erosion and potholes on the road which was touted as a smart road.

