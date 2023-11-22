HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor condition of Karur Bypass Road irks users

November 22, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCH

The Hindu Bureau

:

Poor condition of Karur Bypass Road from Salai Road junction to Tiruchi-Karur Highway junction in the city poses a danger to road users.

The entire 1.5 km stretch was promoted as the city’s ‘first smart road’ with the provision of walkways on both sides, on-street parking and a median. An underground duct was also constructed, thereby providing an option for Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and other agencies to carry wires and cables through it. The Tiruchi Corporation spent ₹8 crore for the project under the Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund. It was completed in October 2020.

The road developed erosion at a few places within a few months. The Corporation had to carry out patchwork at the eroded points. The condition of the road has deteriorated further and there are deep potholes here and there. The bumpy surface is inconveniencing motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Regular users manage to negotiate the potholes with caution. But two-wheeler riders, who are unfamiliar to the road condition, are facing the danger of accidents. There were some incidents of motorists falling on the busy road after they lost control of their vehicles while negotiating the potholes.

“The potholes pose danger to the motorists. They have to ride carefully. Otherwise, they will be in trouble,” says M. Selvakumar of Srirangam, a regular user of the road,

N. Jamaludden, a civic activist of Tiruchi, said a huge sum was spent to lay the road. But it was no different to other roads. it was unfortunate to notice erosion and potholes on the road which was touted as a smart road.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.