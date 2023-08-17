HamberMenu
Poor condition of interior roads irks residents in Tiruchi

August 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of a badly damaged interior road in K.K Nagar in Tiruchi on Thursday.

A view of a badly damaged interior road in K.K Nagar in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The poor condition of interior roads in many residential areas has raised safety concerns among residents and road users in Tiruchi.

Roads in several residential colonies in K.K Nagar, Karumandapam, Woraiyur, Khajamalai, Tiruverumbur, and Vayalur Road, are in bad condition. The uneven road and deep potholes give a tough time to motorists.

Roads in K.K Nagar, which is one of the highly populated residential areas in the city, is in a state of disrepair. People living in and around Rockfort Nagar, Rajaram Road, Thendral Nagar, and LIC Colony have been demanding relaying of roads in their area for several years.

“Uneven roads and potholes give a tough time to motorists as they have to take utmost caution while negotiating the roads. Even the newly laid roads have eroded due to rain,” said M. Jaganathan, a resident of Thendral Nagar.

Apart from bearing the brunt of a roller-coaster ride on these roads, people were also exposed to health hazards as they had to inhale dust and smoke that cause respiratory problems, he added.

A section of residents claim that the officials carry out road relaying and patch works only on main roads in residential areas while the interior roads are being neglected, as poor conditions of these roads are yet to draw the attention of authorities delaying re-laying work.

The Corporation has re-laid several major roads in the last year. However, the authorities have so far turned a blind eye to the poor condition of interior roads in residential areas. “Commuting along the interior roads in two-wheelers has become a difficult task. The recent rain has further damaged the roads. It is difficult to even walk,” said A. Sakthivel, a road user.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said, “Temporary repairs are carried out by the civic body every year, but a single spell of rain is enough to erase the effect of the repairs. There is no viable mechanism to effectively repair roads. Officials must inspect the restoration work and ensure the quality of roads.”

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, “We are taking up temporary road repair and road re-laying works, and once the underground drainage works are completed, the dug-up roads would be relayed.”

