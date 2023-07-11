Poor condition of approach roads to Rettamalai Temple irks devotees

July 11, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Lack of approach roads to Ondikaruppu Temple at Rettamalai on the outskirts of Tiruchi city has irked devotees.

The temple attracts a large number of devotees. The Ondikaruppu Temple is the family temple for many people, who live in different parts of the State. They often visit the temple to offer special pujas It attracts huge crowds from far away places on weekends.

However, there are no proper approach roads to the temple. The existing mud roads from Pirattiyur and Edamalaipattipudur are the only way out for devotees to visit the temple. In addition to devotees, residents of Ramji Nagar, Pirattiyur and Karumandapam on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road use the approach road from Pirattiyur leading to the temple to join Madurai Road at Edamalaipattipudur. Residents of Crawford, Edamalaipattipudur, K.K. Nagar and the neighbouring residential localities travel on the approach road from Edamalaipattipudur to join Tiruchi-Dindigul road,

But, the approach roads are in poor condition. Vehicle drivers feel that the bumpy roads are not motorable. Left with no options, the devotees are forced to use them to visit the temple.

“We often go to the temple. But we find it extremely difficult to drive on the existing roads. They are in highly deplorable condition. We cannot increase the speed beyond 15 km per hour,” says G. Gopinath, a resident of Mathur.

The devotees of the temple and the residents of neighbouring areas say that in spite of repeated pleas, the authorities have failed to develop the approach roads. They are of the view that the footfall to the temple will go up if the roads are good.

When contacted, a senior official of Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu that there was a proposal to develop the existing mud road to the temple. Provision would also be made to connect the temple from the proposed road from Panjapur to Karur Road along the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti.