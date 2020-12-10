Poompuhar’s history now lies buried under sheer neglect

There has been no maintenance of various tourism infrastructure for several months

Poompuhar, one of the popular tourist destinations of the State, has lost its sheen due to sheer neglect.

There has absolutely been no maintenance of the park, memorials, the Paavai mandapam, statues, sculptors and other tourism infrastructure for several months. Growth of weeds, discarded empty liquor bottles, dried up leaves and unhygienic environment greet the visitors, who still throng the place in large numbers despite COVID-19 restrictions, to enjoy the beautiful seashore during weekend. The visitors are left shocked on finding the sorry state of affairs.

The Silapathikaram Art Gallery, the main attraction of the tourists and its entrance, look deserted without visitors for several months. The sculptors of Kannagi, Kovalan and Ilango Adigal look unkempt with droppings of birds. Weeds, bushes and thorny bushes have grown in the park and around the mandapam and statues.

Locals say that the spot has become a centre of anti-social activities. A section of youth visit the beach front and the mandapam mainly to drink alcohol. Moreover, many use the secluded spots for attending to nature’s call. The Tourism Department, which is supposed to maintain the infrastructure built with taxpayers money, has done nothing to preserve the infrastructure and portray the glory of the town, locals allege.

The dilapidated condition of the infrastructure, which was built about 40 years ago, revealed that it had been neglected for so long. Dissatisfaction is palpable among the tourists, who visit the historical place with a great expectation.

“It is a must see destination for each and every Tamil as Poompuhar showcases the ancient maritime history of Tamils. The town symbolises the ancient culture and civilisation of Tamils. But, it has been made a ghost town with no maintenance. It is shocking,” says A. Mohamed of Mayiladuthurai, a tourist.