Poompuhar tourist complex nears completion; inauguration likely by year-end

The Poompuhar tourist complex in Mayiladuthurai district is nearing the final stages. The ₹23.60-crore development project is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this year.

The project, initiated in 2021 to enhance the site’s infrastructure and boost its tourism potential, is progressing swiftly, with over 75% of the work completed.

The 32.5-acre complex, originally established in 1973 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, has not seen such a significant renovation in decades. Officials noted that this is the largest investment the complex has received in recent years.

The current upgrades include the construction of boundary walls, parking facilities, and restrooms, along with the renovation of the Silappathikaram Art Gallery. Additional improvements like new ticket counters, electrical systems, and traditional lighting are also part of the project, which aims to modernise the complex while preserving its cultural heritage.

“Currently, Poompuhar attracts around 25,000 visitors each month. With the upgraded facilities, we expect the site’s tourism potential to grow significantly, drawing even more visitors to this historically important location.” said Tourist Officer R.J. Gajendra Kumar.

With 17.17 crore already spent, the remaining work is expected to be completed soon, ensuring that the Poompuhar tourist complex continues to be a major cultural and tourism hub in Tamil Nadu.

The renovation is anticipated to improve the visitor experience and contribute to the State’s efforts to promote cultural tourism.