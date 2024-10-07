GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poompuhar tourist complex nears completion; inauguration likely by year-end

Published - October 07, 2024 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy, and Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting development works at Poompuhar tourist complex recently.

Tourism Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy, and Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting development works at Poompuhar tourist complex recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Poompuhar tourist complex in Mayiladuthurai district is nearing the final stages. The ₹23.60-crore development project is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this year.

The project, initiated in 2021 to enhance the site’s infrastructure and boost its tourism potential, is progressing swiftly, with over 75% of the work completed.

The 32.5-acre complex, originally established in 1973 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, has not seen such a significant renovation in decades. Officials noted that this is the largest investment the complex has received in recent years.

The current upgrades include the construction of boundary walls, parking facilities, and restrooms, along with the renovation of the Silappathikaram Art Gallery. Additional improvements like new ticket counters, electrical systems, and traditional lighting are also part of the project, which aims to modernise the complex while preserving its cultural heritage.

“Currently, Poompuhar attracts around 25,000 visitors each month. With the upgraded facilities, we expect the site’s tourism potential to grow significantly, drawing even more visitors to this historically important location.” said Tourist Officer R.J. Gajendra Kumar. 

With 17.17 crore already spent, the remaining work is expected to be completed soon, ensuring that the Poompuhar tourist complex continues to be a major cultural and tourism hub in Tamil Nadu.

The renovation is anticipated to improve the visitor experience and contribute to the State’s efforts to promote cultural tourism.

Published - October 07, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.