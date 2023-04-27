Poompuhar tourism complex to be renovated at a cost of ₹23.6 crore

April 27, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The tourism complex in the ancient port city of Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district is poised for a massive upgrade in infrastructure and tourist facilities as a renovation project worth ₹23.6 crore was launched by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Poompuhar MLA Nivetha M. Murugan.

“The tourism complex recreates key aspects of Tamil literary epic Silapathikaram and has been a major attraction for Mayiladuthurai district since its inauguration by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on April 17, 1973. Improving the infrastructure will help us raise tourist footfall from the current 30,000 per month to at least one lakh,” T. Aravintha Kumar, District Tourism Officer, Mayiladuthurai, told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar said the project was slated to be completed within 18 months of commencement, and would help in raising the profile of Poompuhar on a par with other notable world heritage spots.

The refurbishment would include provision of a parking lot, visitors’ information office, electric lights, a luggage storage room, drinking water facility and paved walking trails. Walls would be also erected, said the statement. Upon completion of the civic works, it would be declared open by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Besides Silapathikaram Art Gallery, ‘Paavai Mandram’, ‘Ilanchi Mandram’, ‘Nedungal Mandram’, and ‘Kotravai Panthal’ are among the other attractions in the complex. The port city also has a lighthouse and a museum run by the Department of Archaeology.