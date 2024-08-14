GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poompuhar seeks GI tag for Thanjavur’s cut glass work

Recognition will help preserve the fading craft of creating ornate handicrafts embedded with glass pieces

Published - August 14, 2024 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Cut glass work handicrafts made in Thanjavur. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Cut glass work handicrafts made in Thanjavur. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) and Thanjavur Handicrafts Workers Cooperative Cottage Industrial Society have recently made a fresh application for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the temple town’s heritage of cut glass work in a bid to preserve the art for posterity.

“An earlier application to the Geographical Indications Registry for the same craft, filed in 2013, was withdrawn in 2019 due to a lack of documentation. This time, we have got the requisite paperwork and re-applying for recognition as ‘Thanjavur Kannadi Kalaiporul’,” a senior official from Poompuhar-Chennai told The Hindu on Wednesday.

He added that at least 25 artisans were involved in producing cut glass handicrafts in Thanjavur Taluk.

The art uses plain and mirrored glass pieces that are individually cut and pasted on to wooden or metallic objects with a homemade gum and heat application to form geometric and self-repeating patterns. Glitter paper adds a shine to the handicrafts.

“Traditionally, Thanjavur cut glass work was used in particular items such as poorna kalasam [a ceremonial pot with coconut and leaves made out of wood or metal]; jewel box; kungumam chimizh [a holder for vermilion powder]; visiri (hand fan); prayer artefacts and trays. Most of them were first manufactured from the wood of the moringa tree by carpenters before we started our work. Of late, however, due to shortage of labour, wood and other raw materials, we have shifted to metallic plates and other cheaper alternatives,” said L. Selvaraj, a Thanjavur-based glass work artisan with over 50 years of experience.

Mr. Selvaraj says it can take up to two days for artisans to make a handicraft, with items costing upwards of ₹350.

“Thanjavur glass work has a rich history behind it. A GI tag will help us revive interest in the craft and also train new generations of artisans,” said P. Sanjai Gandhi, intellectual property rights attorney, handling the application process.

Poompuhar has also applied for a GI tag for Seevali (a reed used in playing the nagaswaram) from Thiruvaduthurai, in collaboration with Thanjavur Musical Instruments Cottage Industries Cooperative Society.

