Poompuhar redevelopment project to be begin soon, says Collector

December 12, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The ancient port city of Poompuhar would soon be developed as a major tourist attraction, Collector R. Lalitha said here on Monday.

Speaking at a function to mark the laying of foundation for a fish net mending centre at Pudukuppam fishing hamlet close to the fishing harbour coming up at Poompuhar, Ms.Lalitha pointed out that the state government has sanctioned Rs.35 crore for renovating and giving a facelift to Poompuhar, on a par with international standards. Work on the project would begin soon, she said.

Ms. Lalitha said that steps were being taken to make self-sufficient all the 28 fishing villages in the district. Priority would be given to address the needs of the fishers.

Nivetha M. Murugan, MLA, assured the requirements and demands raised by farmers would be taken up with the Chief Minister.

The fish net mending centre would be built at a cost of ₹60 lakh, a press release said.

Later, Ms. Lalitha inspected the damage suffered to a concrete pavement wall built as part of the fishing harbour coming up at Poompuhar. The harbour includes a breakwater and other facilities.

