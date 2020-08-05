Tiruchirapalli

Poompuhar MLA tests positive

He took part in a public hearing

Poompuhar AIADMK MLA S. Pavunraj has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLA got his swab samples taken at a local primary health centre and the test results confirmed the viral infection on Tuesday.

Thereafter, Mr. Pavunraj left for Chennai and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Mr. Pavunraj had participated in a public hearing held at Mayiladuthurai on July 30 for finalising the boundaries of the newly formed district.

Lok Sabha MPs M. Selvaraj (CPI-Nagapattinam) and S. Ramalingam (DMK-Mayiladuthurai), who too attended the public hearing, had also tested positive for the virus.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 10:01:51 PM

