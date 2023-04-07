Poompuhar Heritage City tourism project phase - I nears completion

April 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Poompuhar, the capital city of the ancient Chola kingdom, in Mayiladuthurai district would soon offer better amenities for tourists as the State government is executing a major infrastructure development project.

Also known as Kaveri Poompattinam, the coastal city of Poompuhar finds mentions in great Tamil epics Silapathikaram and Manimekalai. Since the historical place has huge tourism potential, the State government has decided to uplift the infrastructure.

Under the Tourism Destination Development Scheme, the government has sanctioned ₹75 crore for the infrastructure development of various tourist places in the State. This includes promotion of tourism by upgrading the infrastructural amenities at Pichavaram in Cuddalore district, Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district and Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district at ₹55 crore.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP. Mahabharathi recently reviewed the progress of the work at Poompuhar. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed to pay special attention and to develop the tourism infrastructure in Poompuhar into a world-class infrastructure. The works carried out under the first phase of the Poompuhar Heritage City project at ₹2.57 crore reached the final stage. Tenders are floated for phase - II of the project at ₹23.60 crore.

District Tourism Officer T. Aravintha Kumar said renovation of the Silapathikaram art gallery, Paavai mandram, Ilanji mandram, construction of a tourism interpretation centre, shops, restaurants, and an overhead water tank for drinking water supply are among the works completed in Phase-I.

In Phase - II, construction of an arrival plaza, ticket counter, promenade, architectural and road works, parking facilities, gazebo, and cloakroom, will be carried out. The foundation stone will be laid within a week, he added.