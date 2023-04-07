HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poompuhar Heritage City tourism project phase - I nears completion

Next phase of infrastructure development at an investment of ₹ 23.60 crore to begin soon, says Collector

April 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan
The Tourism Interpretation Centre built under Phase - I of the Heritage City Development Project at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district.

The Tourism Interpretation Centre built under Phase - I of the Heritage City Development Project at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Poompuhar, the capital city of the ancient Chola kingdom, in Mayiladuthurai district would soon offer better amenities for tourists as the State government is executing a major infrastructure development project.

Also known as Kaveri Poompattinam, the coastal city of Poompuhar finds mentions in great Tamil epics Silapathikaram and Manimekalai. Since the historical place has huge tourism potential, the State government has decided to uplift the infrastructure.

Under the Tourism Destination Development Scheme, the government has sanctioned ₹75 crore for the infrastructure development of various tourist places in the State. This includes promotion of tourism by upgrading the infrastructural amenities at Pichavaram in Cuddalore district, Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district and Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district at ₹55 crore.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP. Mahabharathi recently reviewed the progress of the work at Poompuhar. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed to pay special attention and to develop the tourism infrastructure in Poompuhar into a world-class infrastructure. The works carried out under the first phase of the Poompuhar Heritage City project at ₹2.57 crore reached the final stage. Tenders are floated for phase - II of the project at ₹23.60 crore.

District Tourism Officer T. Aravintha Kumar said renovation of the Silapathikaram art gallery, Paavai mandram, Ilanji mandram, construction of a tourism interpretation centre, shops, restaurants, and an overhead water tank for drinking water supply are among the works completed in Phase-I.

In Phase - II, construction of an arrival plaza, ticket counter, promenade, architectural and road works, parking facilities, gazebo, and cloakroom, will be carried out. The foundation stone will be laid within a week, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.