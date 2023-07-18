Poompuhar fishers allege ostracism

July 18, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A section of residents of the fishermen’s colony in Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district petitioned Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Monday, alleging that they had been ostracised for converting to Christianity.

Police sources said 27 fishermen from seven families in Poompuhar had converted to Christianity a few years ago. They alleged that the ‘panchayathars’ of the colony had ostracised them for this and prohibited them from selling their catch to traders.

The residents staged a demonstration during the weekly grievance redress meeting at the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate on Monday, and submitted a petition to the Collector seeking his intervention and action against the ‘panchayathars’.

Mr. Mahabharathi, along with revenue and police officials, held talks with the villagers and promised to look into the issue. Later, the protest was called off.

