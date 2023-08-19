Poompuhar development project gathers pace 

August 19, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has expedited the construction of the massive tourism complex and other infrastructure upgradation facilities at the ancient port city of Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district and aims to complete the project by the end of this year.

Poompuhar, also known as Kaveri Poompattinam, was the capital of ancient Cholas. It also finds mentions in Tamil epics, including Silapathikaram and Manimekalai. The then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi inaugurated the Silapathikaram art gallery, Paavai mandram, Ilanji mandram, and Kottravai pandhal at Poompuhar on April 17, 1973.

Since then, Poompuhar has become an important tourism destination. Considering its historical significance and massive tourism potential, the State government decided to uplift the infrastructure facilities.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan laid the foundation stone for the renovation works at ₹23.6 crore in April earlier this year. The Poompuhar iconic project work is carried out in two phases.

In phase - I, the renovation of buildings such as the Silapathikaram art gallery, Paavai mandram, Ilanji mandram, construction of a tourism interpretation centre, shops, restaurants, and an overhead water tank for drinking water supply at a total cost of ₹ 2.57 crore has been carried out.

In Phase - II, the tourism department has been constructing an arrival plaza, ticket counter, promenade, architectural and road works, parking facilities, gazebo, and cloakroom. The tourism department hopes that the footfall of tourists to Poompuhar will increase after the facelift to the heritage site.

A section of tourists had expressed concern over the slow pace of work progress. When contacted, Tourism Officer T. Aravintha Kumar told The Hindu measures are put in place to expedite the ongoing works. In the last two weeks, construction activities have gained pace, in which six out of eight clusters in the project have been completed.

Currently, the department has been constructing the promenade near the coast. The entire project is likely to be completed by the end of this year, he added.