Poochorithal festival held at Tiruvappur Sri Mariamman Temple

February 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Goddess Muthumariamman adorned with flowers at Arulmigu Muthumariamman Temple at Tiruvappur in Pudukottai on the occasion of Poochorithal festival.

Devotees in large numbers offered flowers to Goddess Muthumariamman at the Arulmigu Muthumariamman temple in Tiruvappur in Pudukottai Town on the occasion of ‘Poochorithal’ festival that was held on Sunday. The flowers offered to the deity were given as ‘prasadams’ to the devotees on Monday at the temple. Collector Kavitha Ramu participated in the event on Monday. The ‘Masi’ festival begins on March 5 and goes on up to March 20. The car festival is to be held on March 13. District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, revenue officials and local body representatives participated, an official release said. 

