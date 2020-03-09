Poochorithal festival held at Samayapuram

Devotees in large numbers offered flowers and worshipped Goddess Mariamman at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here on the occasion of ‘Poochorithal’ festival on Sunday.

The festival commenced in the early hours with priests conducting ‘Vigneshwarar’ pooja, ‘Punyaga Vaajanam’ and ‘Vaasthu Santhi’. Temple officials and devotees carried flowers in baskets and offered to the deity. The ‘Poochorithal’ (flower sprinkling) festival is one of the important religious events at the famous shrine when flowers are sprinkled on the goddess at the sanctum sanctorum. The festival which began on the last Sunday of the Tamil month of ‘Masi’ is spread over the next three Sundays. Devotees would offer flowers to the deity on the next three Sundays too and the flowers would distributed to the pilgrims. The festival marks the commencement of the holy fast (Pachai Pattini Viratham) by Goddess Mariamman for 28 days starting from the last Sunday of the Tamil month ‘Masi’ to the last Sunday of ‘Panguni’ month. During this period, the Goddess would be offered buttermilk, ‘Thullu Maavu’, sugarcane juice and tender coconut juice.