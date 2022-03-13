‘Poochorithal festival’ held at Samayapuram temple

Devotees take flowers to the deity at Samayapuram Mariamman temple on the occasion of “ Poochorithal” festival on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

March 13, 2022 20:46 IST

Devotees turn up in large numbers

Devotees in large numbers thronged the Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram near here and offered flowers to the Goddess on the occasion of ‘Poochorithal’ festival that began on Sunday.

The annual ‘Poochorithal’ is one of the important festivals of the temple which attracts devotees from various places. The festival commenced early in the day with ‘Vigneswarar’ puja. Temple officials and others at first carried flowers in baskets and offered it to the Goddess at the sanctum sanctorum, followed by the devotees.

The Goddess is believed to undertake a holy fast (Pachai Pattini Vridham) for 28 days starting from the last Sunday of the Tamil month ‘Masi’ to the last Sunday of ‘Panguni for the welfare of people. No cooked food is offered to the deity as ‘neivedhyam during this period. Instead, buttermilk, tender coconut water, ‘Paanagam,’ ‘Thullu Maavu’ and sugarcane juice are offered.

Anticipating a heavy turnout of devotees, a large number of police personnel, including those drawn from the Armed Reserve, were deployed in Samayapuram and its vicinity.