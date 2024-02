February 26, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Flowers offered to Goddess Muthumariamman at the temple at Tiruvappur in Pudukottai town during Poochorithal festival on Sunday were distributed as prasadam to devotees on Monday.

Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and temple officials participated in the event on Monday when the flowers offered to the Goddess were distributed. The Maasi Peruvizha at the temple begins on March 3 and goes on up to March 18. The car festival is to be held on March 11, an official press release said.

