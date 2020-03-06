Poochorithal festival at Samayapuram on Sunday

With the Poochorithal festival of the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple scheduled to be held this Sunday, the temple and district authorities are gearing up to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival,which draws thousands of the devotees.

The 'Poochorithal' festival is one of the important events with devotees from Tiruchi and across the state thronging the shrine to offer flowers to the deity.

Starting from the last Sunday of the Tamil month of Maasi, the Poochorithal festival is spread over the next three Sundays wherein devotees would offer flowers to the deity which would be distributed to the public.

The festival also marks the commencement of the holy fast (’Pachai pattini viratham') by Sri Mariamman on behalf of the people for 28 days during which the deity would be offered only ‘thullu maavu,’ tender coconut, buttermilk and sugarcane juice as ‘naivedyam’.

Speaking at a meeting held to review the arrangements for the festival here, Mr. Sivarasu said that the temple will be open from 5 a.m. on March 8 to noon on March 9 for free darshan for devotees.

Mr. Sivarasu directed the temple authorities, the S. Kannanur Town Panchayat, and the police to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.

He told the police to ensure proper crowd regulation and ensure security of devotees both at the entry and exit routes. Watch towers should be erected at important locations to maintain a vigil.

Traffic on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Samayapuram bypass road, Maruthur, V. Thuraiyur, Attusandhai, Samayapuram Four Roads and Manachanallur junctions should be properly monitored and regulated.

The safety of devotees arriving on padayatra should be ensured. The Highways Department should repair the potholes on the roadsides leading to the temple.

He also instructed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to operate additional bus services to Samayapuram from various parts of the district.

The town panchayat should ensure cleanliness around the temple to maintain hygiene.

Additional sanitary workers would be deployed. Basic amenities such as drinking water supply and temporary toilets should be provided for the devotees.

Mr. Sivarasu also directed the Tangedco to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Samayapuram during the festival and deploy adequate personnel to attend to any possible disruption in supply.

The Collector instructed the Health Department officials to establish first aid centres and deploy a mobile dispensary and ambulances to attend to emergencies.

Individuals and organisations providing annadhanams should register themselves with the Food Safety officials.

Devotees should not carry banned plastic products such as carry bags or water sachets.

Food Safety officials would be deployed on shift basis to check the quality of food supplied to devotees by donors. All food products sold locally should be checked for adulteration, he said.

T. Shanthi, District Revenue Officer, Ashok Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, and other officials participated.