‘Poochorithal’ festival at Samayapuram Mariamman temple on March 12

February 26, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The annual ‘poochorithal’ festival (offering of flowers) at Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi is to be held on March 12.

The festival will commence with ‘Vigneshwarar’ pooja, ‘Punyakavaajanam’, ‘Anugyai’, ‘Vasthu santhi’ and ‘Kaapu Kattuthal’ for the ‘Amman’ in the early hours on March 12 on the temple premises. The ‘Poochorithal’ festival is one of the major religious events which attracts devotees in very large numbers to the Samayapuram temple. Devotees offer flowers to the Amman on that day.

In addition to offering flowers to the deity on March 12, devotees would offer flowers on the next three Sundays as well - March 19, March 26 and April 2. According to the temple authorities, the goddess will observe ‘Pachai Pattini Viradham’ for 28 days starting from the last Sunday of the Tamil month ‘Masi’ to the last Sunday of the ‘Panguni’ month for the welfare of the people.

During the 28-day fasting, cooked food will not be offered to the deity as ‘neivedhyam’. Instead, buttermilk, sugarcane juice, ‘thullu maavu’ and tender coconut water will be offered as ‘neivedhyam’ to the Goddess.

Detailed arrangements for the annual religious event at the Samayapuram temple would be put in place in anticipation of a large turnout of devotees. Temple authorities said a coordination meeting of different government departments would be convened by the district administration ahead of the ‘Poochorithal’ festival to make necessary arrangements at the temple and its vicinity.

The authorities further said the hoisting of the holy flag in connection with the Samayapuram car festival would be held at the temple premises on April 9. The car festival of the temple would be held in the Tamil month ‘Thai’ on April 18.