Pontiffs of ancient Shaivite mutts congratulate Stalin

Pontiffs of two ancient Shaivite Mutts in Mayiladhthurai district have congratulated DMK president M.K. Stalin for bringing his party to power in the State.

Acknowldging late Chief Minister Karunanidhis efforts for growth of Tamil language and literature through Tamil Semmozhi conference, installaton of Tiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari, and introducing temple archanas in Tamil in temples, Dharmapuram Adheenam 27th Gurumaha Sannidhanam Srilashri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambantha Paramachariya Swamigal exuded hope that Mr. Stalin would toe the same path.

In his congratulatory message, the Adheenam of Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam Mutt, 24th Guru Maha Sannithanam Shrila Shri Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal, exhorted Mr. Stalin to administer the State with neutrality, transcending religions and castes. At a critical time like this when the State was affected by pandemic, the administration had to be carried out with an objective outlook.