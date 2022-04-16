Ponniyin Selvan to be staged in Tiruchi today
Chennai-based TVK Cultural Academy will stage the Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan at Thevar Hall in the city on Sunday.
The academy’s adaptation of the magnum opus of Kalki R. Krishnamurthy includes elaborate sets, light and sound effects and trick shots. The play has an experienced cast of actors.
Two ticketed shows will be staged at Thevar Hall at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release.
