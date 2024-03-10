Ponnar-Shankar Temple annual festival begins

March 10, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The annual festival of Ponnar-Shankar Temple, also known as Periakkandiamman Temple, at Veerappur near Manapparai, began with the flag hoisting on Sunday.

K. Ashok Kumar, zamindar of Veerappur, pattayadhars of the temple, and a large number of devotees took part in the function. Padukalam Saithal, an important event of the festival, will take place on Friday night. While vedapari will be enacted on Saturday, Sunday will witness the pulling of the temple car. The festival concludes on March 18.

Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple, associated with the history of Ponnar and Shankar, warrior brothers who lived between 990 and 1020 CE. The temple, which was believed to have been established several centuries ago, has a strong following from western districts, mainly Coimbatore, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, and Dindigul. Periakkandiamman is the family deity for many in Tiruchi, Madurai, and Pudukottai districts as well.