Ponmalai Kendriya Vidyalaya to get its permanent campus soon

February 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After much delay, construction of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya campus at Ponmalai in Tiruchi is set to commence soon.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ponmalai, which has been functioning out of temporary buildings since 2016-17, will soon move to its own campus, as the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is expected to take up construction of the building shortly. The project entails establishing two sections for each class.

Considering the need for a permanent building, around 6.4 acres of land was allotted by Southern Railway at Ponmalaipatti. In 2021, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) sanctioned ₹1.86 lakh to CPWD to carry out preliminary work on the site.

Despite the fact that the Central government sanctioned a sum of ₹31.3 crore in October 2022, there was no progress. The pandemic lockdown was also cited as a reason for the delay in execution of the project.

However, according to Ravi Teja, Executive Engineer, Central Public Works Department, the tender for beginning the construction work for the new campus would be floated soon. “Construction of the new campus will commence shortly, and we will make sure the new campus is ready for the academic year of 2024-25,” he said.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ponmalai has been functioning from a century-old building of Southern Railway and has over 500 students studying from classes I to X. Due to space crunch, only one section per class with around 55 students has been functioning.

Student intake for class I in KV Ponmalai for each academic year is 40 against 600 applications. The school had announced at the start of this academic year that there was no vacancy from class II onwards.

Parents of the students have also expressed concern over the delay in commencing the construction of a new campus and have been voicing the need for the start of a second section. They also face difficulties in finding a suitable school for higher secondary education, as the school has facilities only till class X.