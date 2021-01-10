Pongal gift packs given to construction workers

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday distributed Pongal gift packs to as many as 6,959 construction labourers and pensioners belonging to Illupur and Viralimalai areas at Illupur in the district on Sunday. The gift pack includes rice, ghee, oil, jaggery, cashew nut, raisins and cardamom. Free dhothis, towels and sarees were given to male and female construction workers respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayabaskar said Pongal gift packs worth ₹2.83 crore would be distributed to as many as 37,942 construction workers and pensioners. The gift packs were being given as part of welfare assistance to the construction workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board functioning under the Labour Department.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, officials from revenue and labour departments participated, an official release said.