Pongal gift packs given to construction workers

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday distributed Pongal gift packs to as many as 6,959 construction labourers and pensioners belonging to Illupur and Viralimalai areas at Illupur in the district on Sunday. The gift pack includes rice, ghee, oil, jaggery, cashew nut, raisins and cardamom. Free dhothis, towels and sarees were given to male and female construction workers respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayabaskar said Pongal gift packs worth ₹2.83 crore would be distributed to as many as 37,942 construction workers and pensioners. The gift packs were being given as part of welfare assistance to the construction workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board functioning under the Labour Department.
Collector P. Uma Maheswari, officials from revenue and labour departments participated, an official release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath