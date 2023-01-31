ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal Gift Hamper  relinquished by over 32,000 families

January 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

More than 32,000 families in the delta districts have relinquished the Pongal Gift Hamper.

According to the Cooperatives Department sources, while around 15,700 families in Thanjavur district preferred not to accept the gift hamper, around 8,900 in Tiruvarur district, 4,700 in Mayiladuthurai and 3,000 in Nagapattinam districts did not collect their hampers from the public distribution shops.

Hence, the cash dole of ₹1,000 per family card which was not distributed to the respective families was returned to the Treasury in the respective districts, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US