Pongal Gift Hamper  relinquished by over 32,000 families

January 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - THANJAVUR:

More than 32,000 families in the delta districts have relinquished the Pongal Gift Hamper.

According to the Cooperatives Department sources, while around 15,700 families in Thanjavur district preferred not to accept the gift hamper, around 8,900 in Tiruvarur district, 4,700 in Mayiladuthurai and 3,000 in Nagapattinam districts did not collect their hampers from the public distribution shops.

Hence, the cash dole of ₹1,000 per family card which was not distributed to the respective families was returned to the Treasury in the respective districts, sources said.