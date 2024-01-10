GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pongal gift hamper distribution begins in Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru distributes Pongal gift hamper to a rice cardholder in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru distributes Pongal gift hamper to a rice cardholder in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers to ration cardholders commenced in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru formally inaugurated the distribution of the gift hamper at a ration shop in Bheema Nagar, in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

The gift hampers would be given to 8,29,426 rice cardholders in the district besides to families in the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp through 1,280 ration shops.

Every gift hamper would consist of one kg rice, one kg sugar, one sugarcane, a dhoti and a saree as well as a cash amount of ₹1,000. The sugar canes, which would be distributed, were procured from about 230 farmers in the district.

Tokens had been issued to the cardholders to enable them to get the gift hampers from the respective fair price shops at the date and time mentioned in the tokens till January 13, an official release said.

