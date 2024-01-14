ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal festivities attract foreign tourists in Thanjavur

January 14, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Foreign tourists witnessing puliyattam at Pongal festivities organised by the Tourism Department at Nanjikottai village in Thanjavur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit:  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of foreigners visiting Thanjavur took part in Pongal festivities organised by the Thanjavur Tourism Department and Tourism Promotion Council at Nanjikottai village in the district on Sunday.

The visiting tourists were accorded a traditional reception with garlands by Collector Deepak Jacob. The foreigners were given insight into the Pongal festival and how it was celebrated. They watched with interest the folk dances such as puliyattam and poikal kuthiraiattam.

Additional Collector H.S. Srikanth, Deputy Inspector-General of Thanjavur Range Ziaul Haque, and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat were present.

