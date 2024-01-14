Pongal festivities attract foreign tourists in Thanjavur

January 14, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A group of foreigners visiting Thanjavur took part in Pongal festivities organised by the Thanjavur Tourism Department and Tourism Promotion Council at Nanjikottai village in the district on Sunday.

The visiting tourists were accorded a traditional reception with garlands by Collector Deepak Jacob. The foreigners were given insight into the Pongal festival and how it was celebrated. They watched with interest the folk dances such as puliyattam and poikal kuthiraiattam.

Additional Collector H.S. Srikanth, Deputy Inspector-General of Thanjavur Range Ziaul Haque, and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.