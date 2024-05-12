Ponds to be created in 20 villages in Perambalur district

Ponds are to be created in 20 villages in Perambalur district to improve the water table. The ponds are to be created in 18 villages in Veppur block, including at Andhur, Athiyur, Ezhumur, Ogalur, Olaipadi, Paravai, Sithali, Tirumandhurai, and Vayalapadi at a cost of ₹2.20 crore.

In Alathur block, the ponds are to be created at Arunagirimangalam and Nochikulam villages at a cost of ₹36 lakh. Work orders for the creation of the ponds have been issued and they should be completed before the onset of monsoon, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam said.

Apart from creating ponds, steps should be taken to renovate the existing ponds and dredge the supply channels leading to the lakes and ponds besides irrigation channels.

Presiding over a meeting of Tahsildars, Block Development Officers, Revenue Inspectors, Village Administrative Officers at Veppur, and Alathur panchayat union offices on Friday and Saturday respectively, Ms. Karpagam said encroachments on waterbodies should be cleared immediately and action as per law should be taken against the encroachers. Every waterbody at the village level should be renovated.

The Collector directed the officials to monitor drinking water supply at the village level steadily and take steps to repair the damaged water pipelines to ensure water supply to the general public. The Collector warned that action against officials of the areas concerned would be initiated in case of complaints emerging from the village level of lack of drinking water supply, an official release said.