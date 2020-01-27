Pomp and gaiety mark R-Day fete

The 71st Republic Day celebration in the district on Sunday was marked by pomp and gaiety. Collector S. Sivarasu hoisted the national flag and took the salute from a contingent of Armed Reserve police during the ceremonial march past.

The Collector distributed Chief Minister’s medals to 115 police personnel, recognising excellence in service, and certificates to officials of different departments. A total of 63 freedom fighters and their legal heirs were honoured.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, A. Amalraj; Commissioner of Police V. Varadaraju; Deputy Inspector General of Police V. Balakrishnan and other senior officials participated in the celebration. Several families gathered on the grounds to witness the ceremony. Students of various schools put on a colourful show of song and dance glorifying the country.

Corporation

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian hoisted the national flag at a function held at the Corporation Office. He honoured 103 employees for their service to the city and handed over awards and certificates to 18 employees who had served the civic body for over 25 years. Mr. Sivasubramanian also presented 10 students with bicycles worth ₹ 5,500 each for taking initiatives to practice and promote rainwater harvesting and waste segregation at their homes.

Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar, Sub Collector, Srirangam, distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries at Sethurapatti. A total of 12 patients affected by leprosy were given free land pattas. A total of 16 members who were relatives of those who died in road accidents or those who sustained injuries were given assistance to the tune of ₹15.50 lakh. Students who took part in competitions on the theme of Republic Day were also awarded.

Neurologist M.A. Aleem, Public Trustee, Natharsha Dargha, hoisted the national flag in the presence of A. Kaja Mohideen, Executive Trustee, and F. Ameen Pangali, Trustee.

Fire and Rescue Services officials celebrated the event at the district head office at Cantonment. Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Deputy Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Tiruchi, led the celebration and distributed welfare assistance to several beneficiaries. The spouse of a firefighter who died while on duty was awarded with a medal. A total of 21 firemen were also awarded for their service.

At the celebration in Tiruchi airport, its Director K. Gunasekaran unfurled the tricolour. In his address, he exuded confidence that the target of ₹ 45 crore fixed for this fiscal will be achieved by the profit-making airport.