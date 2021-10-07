Polytechnic colleges hit by pandemic-induced factors

TIRUCHI

07 October 2021 19:25 IST

Polytechnic colleges are struggling to bring about a momentum in teaching-learning process due to a laid-back attitude of students admitted over the last two years because of the impact caused by COVID-19.

The quality of candidates was impacted due to the rather late start of the academic session last year. But this time around, the polytechnic colleges could not admit bright students due to reluctance of the heads of government schools to issue transfer certificates to those who had completed their Class X.

Advertising

Advertising

“The government schools hurriedly admitted most of the students in Plus One before the start of the admission process in polytechnic colleges and hence the seats could not be filled this year as well on the basis of the academic performance in the strict sense of the term,” K. Vijaykumar, Principal, Seshasayee Institute of Technology, a government-aided polytechnic college, said.

There have been instances of government schools awarding only borderline pass marks for students who were insistent on getting their transfer certificates for the purpose of seeking admission in polytechnic colleges. There was no way of determining the actual academic proficiency of the students for the second year in a row,” Mr. Vijaykumar said.

Students are a demoralised lot since the normal practice in government colleges has been to award lesser than deserving marks to the students to shake them out of a sense of complacency such that they would be in a position to score well in Class X. The students themselves do not know where they stand academically, he said.

As for the admissions in government polytechnics, the trend has been noticeably better when compared to last year, according to M. Tamilselvam, Principal of Government Polytechnic College, Tiruverumbur. The admissions were better this year for first year as well as lateral entry in the second year for those who had completed two year ITI and Plus Two, though all the seats could not be filled, he said.

Last year, the students from lower economic strata chose to supplement their family income by going to work. This time, the situation is far better since the admission counselling began early on, he said.

In any case, the decline in admissions in government polytechnics that admit students in two shifts need not be unusual since the number of the institutions has grown exponentially. Unlike some years back when there used to be only 17 government polytechnics in the State, there are more than 50 now. The geographical catchment area has shrunk reflecting in the decline in admissions, Mr. Tamilselvam said.