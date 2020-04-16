Pollution of Vennar goes on unabated

A portion of the barren bed of Vennar river near Needamangalam has turned a cesspool as release of water from Grand Anaicut has been stopped.

The waste water is generated in the town panchayat and let into the open drains before it joins the storm water drain network passing through major streets and commercial areas. Domestic waste water that flows through the storm water drain network enter the river near the Needamangalam railway station.

As the flow of Cauvery water from Grand Anaicut receded by February first week, the waste water began stagnating on the river bed and began polluting the groundwater table, claimed the coordinator, Green Needa, M. Rajavelu.

Further, waste animal parts such as feathers, bones etc., were being dumped in the river by meat and poultry shop owners resulting in environmental degradation, he said.

The residents have been consistently pleading for a permanent solution to avoid waste water from entering the river as the water was used by people in Koradacherry, Koothanallur and other towns along its banks for bathing and other purposes. “Yet, the civic body is yet to come up with a plan to save the river”, he said.

“Needamangalam is a town panchayat having a population of around 10,000 has 2,400 houses in 15 wards and septic tank facility exists in all the houses”, official sources said. There were public toilet facilities with septic tanks to cater to the needs of the floating population, which visits the town daily for market purpose and also to take part in temple festivals on specific occasions, the sources added.

Stating that instructions have already been issued to the traders not to dump waste on public places, official sources said necessary action would be taken soon to check the flow of waste water into the river.