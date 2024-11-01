GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pollution levels remain moderate in central districts

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across six locations in central districts ranged from 108 to 174 points, falling within the ‘moderate’ AQI category, according to TNPCB data

Published - November 01, 2024 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Pollution levels across central districts, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam, saw a slight increase on Deepavali day compared to last year, with air quality readings remaining in the moderate range according to data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

As recorded by TNPCB’s Advanced Environmental Laboratory, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across six locations in these districts ranged from 108 to 174 points, falling within the ‘moderate’ AQI category. As per the index, air quality is classified as good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400), and severe (401-500).

The data suggests a marginal increase in pollution levels on Deepavali day in some areas compared to last year. “Tiruchi has maintained a stable moderate air quality for two years in a row,” said A. Shanmugam, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer for TNPCB’s Tiruchi region.

In Tiruchi, Gandhi Park in Tennur recorded an AQI of 120 compared to last year’s 117, and Bishop Heber College in Woraiyur saw an AQI of 112 against 102 last year. In Thanjavur, the AQI at Teachers Colony stood at 124 while Arokiya Nagar reported 108. In Nagapattinam, where the AQI was monitored for the first time this year, M.R.P. Nagar recorded 174, and Sekkadai Mudukku recorded 137.

A noise level survey conducted by TNPCB in Tiruchi’s Thillai Nagar residential area shows noise pollution has lessened in Tiruchi compared to last year.

The noise level of 85.6 decibel on Deepavali day was slightly lower than last year’s 88.2 decibel. Pre-Deepavali readings had marginally improved at 63.6 decibel this year compared to 67.6 decibel recorded in 2023.

As per ambient noise standards for residential areas, permissible noise level was set at 55 decibel during the day and 45 decibel at night.

