Pollution board appeals for smokeless Bhogi

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Sunday urged Pongal revellers not to burn tyres, tubes and plastics.

On Bhogi, people in villages light bonfire with logs of wood, cow-dung cakes, other solid fuels and wooden furniture that were no longer useful. In cities, however, bonfires are made with old tyres and tubes, plastics, old mats, broomstick, garbage and other harmful material, thereby increasing the levels of pollutants such as “PM 2.5 , PM 10 , SO 2 and NO 2” in the atmosphere, TNPCB said in a press release.

Exposure to such particles could affect the heart and lungs, and long-term exposure to particulate pollution could result in significant health problems including increased respiratory symptoms such as irritation of the nasal airways, coughing or difficulty in breathing and decreased lung functions. Among other ill-effects, burning during Bhogi caused formation of smog, which resulted in poor visibility and disrupted traffic of rail, road and air transport. Hence, people should not burn waste material so as to maintain air quality, the release said.

Tiruchirapalli
