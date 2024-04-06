Pollution, bad road make the living conditions tough in Palakkarai

April 06, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The air pollution caused by the ongoing underground drainage work has raised health concerns among residents and road users in Tiruchi.

Parupukkara Street in Palakkarai, a densely populated residential areas in the city, is in a state of disrepair. The heavy dust kicked up by the roadwork has been causing hardship to residents.

Although the underground drainage work has been completed, the stretch has not been relaid for almost seven months. People are being exposed to health hazards as they have to inhale dust and smoke that cause respiratory problems.

As the vehicles continue to ply the road, the air is filled with sand dust throughout the day except during night hours. Motorists, mainly two-wheeler riders, passers-by, shopkeepers, schoolchildren, and senior citizens are exposed to polluted air.

Continuous exposure to sand dust and polluted air is causing health issues among the residents, mainly those with respiratory, allergic, and asthma complaints. “Fine dust particles in the air are posing problems to the people, particularly the elders,” said D. Stephan Raj, an activist.

After repeated representation to the Corporation and attempts to go on a hunger strike, the official promised to take steps to control the air pollution by sprinkling water and relay the road soon. But instead of relaying the road, only a small portion has been covered with cement mix. “Unless the road is completely relayed, the people will continue to struggle with the pollution,” he added.

A section of residents claim that the officials repair only on major roads, and several neighbourhood areas, including the roads in Duraisamypuram, are in bad shape and remain neglected. The uneven road and deep potholes give a tough time to motorists, and they are bearing the brunt of a rough ride on these roads, said the residents.

A senior Corporation official said: “The contractor has been instructed to expedite the road relaying work. Once the UGD works are completed, all the interior roads will be relaid.”

