Polls to be held in many local bodies in Tiruchi

16 September 2021 19:34 IST

Elections would be held for the vacant posts of three panchayat ward union members, two village panchayat presidents and 19 village panchayat ward members in Tiruchi district on October 9, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

Elections would be held for ward 10 in Marungapuri panchayat union, ward 13 in Thuraiyur union and ward 6 in Vaiyampatti union, and for the posts of panchayat presidents of Sirumathur village in Lalgudi union and Keezharasur in Pullambadi union.

Elections would also be held for ward 7 of Posampatti village panchayat; ward 5 of Konnaikudi; ward 8 of Konalai; ward 2 of K. Periyapatti; ward 1 of Seegampatti; ward 8 of Nagamangalam; ward 1 of Omandur; ward 4 of Kodumbapatti; ward 8 of Thenur; ward 1 of Thethur; ward 2 of Jeyankondan; ward 4 of Paithamparai; ward 7 of Thumbalam; ward 10 of Keezhakurichi; ward 9 of Palanganankudi; ward 5 of Sriramasamudiram; ward 6 of M. Kalathur; ward 2 of Senappanallur; and ward 6 of Angiyam village panchayat.

The last date for filing of nominations is September 22.