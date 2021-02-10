Auxiliary polling stations in new locations likely

Auxiliary polling stations in new locations are likely to be set up in eight Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur district and four in Tiruvarur district for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
They will come up in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Peravurani, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Orathanadu and Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, and at Tiruvarur, Nannilam, Thiruthuraipoondi and Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district.
Election wings of the respective districts have prepared proposals based on the total number of voters in each constituency as per the final poll roll released last month. While enough space was available in the existing polling stations in Thiruvidaimaruthur, Orathanadu and Pattukottai Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur district and in Mannargudi segment in Tiruvarur district for setting up of auxiliary stations, the non-availability of space in the existing polling locations in other constituencies have necessitated the search for new locations within the segments to set up additional auxiliary stations, officials said.
