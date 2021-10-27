Take steps to hold polls for urban local bodies

TIRUCHI

27 October 2021 20:45 IST

State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar on Wednesday asked the Collectors and the Superintendents of Police to get prepared for facing the urban local bodies’ polls.

Presiding over a consultative meeting held here on holding polls to the urban local bodies with the Collectors and the Superintendents of Police in eighth districts, he said that steps had been taken to conduct the elections. Attention must be paid on involving the officials in poll related works. They must be well versed with the preparation of voters list, identifying polling stations, enforcing the model code of conduct, monitoring activities and security arrangements.

Mr. Palanikumar said that the Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and the related employees should be sensitised ton the preparation of steps to hold the polls. The Commission would hold the polls in a free and fair manner. The officials should extend all possible steps to ensure free and fair polls.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan, Collectors and Superintendents of Police S. Sivarasu, P. Moorthy (Tiruchi), Dinesh Oliver Ponraj, Ravalipriya (Thanjavur), Kavitha Ramu, Nisha Parthiban (Pudukkotai), A. Arun Thamburaj, K. Jawahar ( Nagapattinam), R. Lalitha, K. Suguna Singh (Mayiladuthurai), Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan (Thiruvarur), Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman (Tiruchi) and K. Saravanakumar (Thanjavur) and senior officials participated.