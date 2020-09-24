Poll rolls being revised

TIRUCHI

Collector cum District Election Officer S. Sivarasu said on Thursday that genuine demands to establish polling booths would be considered.

Speaking at an all party meeting held here on Thursday he said that the political parties and the public forums could send representations to him to establish new polling booths. By taking into account of distance, terrain and other inconveniences, a decision will be taken. Necessary steps would be taken after inspecting the areas. The list of polling booths, along with final electoral rolls, would be released on January 20.

The process of summary revision of electoral rolls was on. The draft rolls would be released on November 16. A special drive would be carried out for deletion and inclusion of voters in the list. Political parties could appoint booth-level agents to liaise with election officials for deletion and inclusion of names in voters list. They could apprise officials on details of voters who had died or shifted to other areas for deletion of names from the rolls. They could create awareness among new voters or those left out in the draft electoral rolls to apply for inclusion.

Later, the strong room, where Electronic Voting Machines were kept, was opened in the presence of representatives of all parties.