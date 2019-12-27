Polling held in seven PUs in Thanjavur district

THANJAVUR

Electorate in seven Panchayat Unions in Thanjavur district, where polling was held in the first phase of local body (rural) elections on Friday, cast their votes without much difficulty.

They used the booth slips issued to them by the officials as the document of identity even though the State Election Commission has released a list of documents other than the booth slips, that could be used as proof of identity of the voters.

The election duty staff also chose to accept the booth slips as the only valid document as the booth agents of the contesting candidates did not raise any objection regarding the identity of voters.

Likewise, though markings were found near the polling stations up to which only the movement of representatives of contesting candidates were allowed, at several places this restriction was flouted as the political party representatives and as well as the well wishers of the candidates contesting for the village panchayat president and village panchayat ward member posts were seen moving around in the restricted areas.

In some booths, such as in Budalur panchayat union the contesting candidates wearing the identity cards issued to them were seen moving around and chatting with the voters entering the polling stations. Some of them had their election symbol displayed on their person.

When these violations were pointed out the police personnel posted at the polling stations, pat came the reply that these issues were to be taken care of by the election officials and the police was concerned only about the law and order situation on the polling station premises.

However, in a booth at Kalyanapuram village near Thiruvaiyaru, the booth officials turned away the press reporters for whom passes had been issued authorising their entry into polling stations and counting centres by the district administration.

The reason given by the booth officials was that the booth had been reserved for women and manned by women polling staff hence the media should stay away from the booth.

In some of the booths aged voters and persons with disabilities found it difficult to exercise their franchise. While aged persons were carried into the booth by their `relatives’ who were also allowed to help them in casting of votes in view of the non-provisioning of wheelchairs, visually impaired voters were assisted by the polling staff to exercise their franchise.

Tiruvarur

Polling at the Muthupettai Panchayat Union Primary School at Edaiyur was suspended for about two hours on Friday morning after the DMK nominee for the Muthupettai Panchayat Union Ward 5 found `some marks’ on the ballot paper issued to her.

When the DMK nominee, Devaki of Edaiyur came to the school to cast her vote, she found a stamp mark on the back side of the ballot paper of the PU Ward member post. When she verified the ballot paper book, she found similar marks on the back side of all the unused ballots also.

Subsequently, she registered her protest and demanded that the elections to the PU Ward 5 be countermanded. However, senior officials who rushed to the booth convinced her and brought fresh ballot paper booklet of the PU Ward 5. Thus, the election process commenced after two hours at this booth, sources said.