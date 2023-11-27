Political struggle of LTTE to continue: Nedumaran

November 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Tamil nationalist leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday said the political struggle of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) would continue.

Talking to the media after watching the screening of a video address, which supporters claimed was that of late LTTE supremo V. Prabhakaran’s daughter, Dhuwagara, on a big screen at Mullivaikkal Muttram in Thanjavur on Monday, Mr. Nedumaran said her address on the occasion of “Maaveerar Naal” had imbibed confidence among the Tamil Elam supporters that the LTTE’s political struggle would continue though it had lost its armed struggle.

However, there were reports in the Sri Lankan media that it was an AI-generated video.

