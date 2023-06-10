ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties stage demonstration against Pattina Pravesam of Dharmapuram Mutt seer

June 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various political outfits staged a demonstration near Kittappa Angadi in Mayiladuthurai town against the Pattina Pravesam of the Dharmapuram Adheenam on Saturday.

Police sources said nearly 60 persons from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Parties and a few other organisations staged the demonstration against the event. They alleged that the custom of carrying the palanquin of Dharmapuram Mutt seer on the shoulders of the people as regressive. Police removed the protesters from the site.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Gnanapureeswarar Temple in Dharmapuram, where nearly 300 police personnel have been deployed for the Saturday’s late night event in which the seer, Sri La Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, would be taken in a procession along the four veedhis on a palanquin.

