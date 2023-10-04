Political parties, environmentalists flay WRD’s move to open new sand quarries in Karur

October 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KARUR

Political parties and environmental activists have expressed fears that the new sand quarries proposed to be opened on the riverbed of the Cauvery at Nerur North and Achamapuram will jeopardise the drinking water projects, irrigation structures and bridges.

As per the two separate proposals mooted by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the total area of the sand quarry at Nerur North will be 40 acres and 60 acres at Achamapuram. The quarries will function for two years. While 4.80 lakh cubic meters of sand will be mined at the quarry at Achamapuram, it will be 3.21 lakh cubic meter at Nerur North.

While registering his strong protest at the public hearing organised by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at Vangal near here, M.R. Vijayabaskar, former Minister and district secretary of the AIADMK, said that most of the existing quarries had remained closed since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at various quarries in different places of the State. The ED had detected a major sand mining scam, he alleged and said it was unfortunate that the WRD had proposed new quarries when the ED had seized of the matter.

He said that the quarries would be detrimental to the river ecology. A number of integrated drinking water projects and collectors’ wells situated very close to the proposed sites. They would face strain if sand mining was allowed.

R.S. Mugilan, coordinator, of Tamil Nadu Enthronement Protection Movement. said that as per the established norms of the Government, no drinking water projects, irrigation structures, or bridges should be located within 500 meters from the quarries. But, the Maravapalayam Integrated Drinking Water Project, a high-level bridge between Nerur and Unniyur, which was under construction and the proposed check dam at Mohanur were very close to the quarry sites. The officials had wilfully hidden several irrigation infrastructure and documents while preparing the proposals, he alleged.

Rajesh Kannan of the Cauvery Protection Movement said that the public hearing was just an eyewash. It should have been conducted at Nerur North and Achamapuram, where the quarries were proposed. But, the officials had preferred to conduct at Vangal, which was 10 km away from the quarries.

Vijayan, an environmental activist, said that there was no noticeable deposit of sand shoals at the proposed quarry site. Hence, permission should not be given to open new quarries.

