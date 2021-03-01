Political graffiti still blights public walls

Tiruchi

01 March 2021 10:05 IST

Model code of conduct had come into force on Friday

Though, three days have passed after the model code of conduct was enforced, the political graffiti on public walls are yet to be removed or erased.

Minutes after announcing the poll dates on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyaprada Sahu said the model code of conduct had come into immediate effect. Election officials in Tiruchi swung into action and removed the portraits of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from the offices of the State government. The portraits at Amma canteens were also removed.

The political parties were asked to remove their graffiti on public walls such as government buildings, compound walls of government buildings, temples and other places.

They were given a deadline of 48 hours to remove the graffiti.

A tour through various parts of the city on Sunday indicated that most wall paintings by the AIADMK and the DMK on public walls had not been removed or erased.

Paintings that had the images of Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam still remained. Similarly, graffiti with images of DMK president M .K. Stalin that had been put up for the DMK conference, which was eventually cancelled after the announcement of poll dates, had also not been removed.

Election officials, who erased a few paintings on Saturday, were said to have slowed down the drive apparently expecting that the political parties concerned would step in.

Similarly, flag posts of various political parties installed in public places, were also supposed to be removed. They are still found in thickly populated areas including Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Woraiyur, Bheema Nagar, Varaganeri and East Boulevard Road.

A senior election official in the district told The Hindu that the Election Commission had fixed a 48-hour deadline to remove graffiti on public walls.

An action taken report would be sent to the Chief Electoral Office shortly. The political parties have been asked to remove flag posts and graffiti immediately. Otherwise, the officials would step in to remove and the expenditure for removing flag posts and graffiti would be collected from the political parties concerned, the official said.