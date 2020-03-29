Policemen with health complications spared from gruelling tasks

With strict enforcement under way at various public locations in the wake of prohibitory order issued under IPS Section 144 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the law enforcing authorities in Tiruchi Range have spared personnel above 55 years of age afflicted with diabetes and high blood pressure from patrolling and other kinds of hectic work.

A detailed list of such police personnel has been compiled by the law enforcing authorities in Tiruchi Range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, and Perambalur districts.

Around 60 personnel have been identified in the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Rural Police for being spared from patrolling. Instead, the identified police personnel have been entrusted with lighter duty such as working in police station and carrying out administrative works, say police sources.

This move has been put in place keeping in mind the health of the police personnel. Even those found with heart ailments have been entrusted with lighter duties, the sources added.

In Ariyalur district, over 30 such police personnel have been identified, while in Pudukottai over 100 personnel have been identified. The numbers of such personnel in Karur and Perambalur districts were a little over 30 and 20 respectively. A senior police officer said this move was put in place from Friday onwards. Ever since the prohibitory orders were issued, police personnel were being posted in shifts at vantage locations across the range for stricter enforcement.

In Tiruchi Rural Police jurisdiction alone, the law enforcers have created 35 check posts where teams of police personnel have been deployed in shifts to strictly enforce the prohibitory orders and initiate action against the violators.

Similarly, check posts have also been functioning in the other districts in Tiruchi Range where cases for violating the prohibitory orders were also being registered besides carrying out confiscation of vehicles.

Besides initiating action against the violators, the law enforcers were also simultaneously carrying out campaigns in interior parts of Tiruchi and other districts appealing to the general public to remain indoors in order to check the spread of COVID-19 and explaining the reason for promulgation of the prohibitory orders.

Over 200 vehicles belonging to the police, revenue and those provided by the local body representatives were being utilised to carry out the awareness campaigns in the rural pockets in Tiruchi, the sources said.

Senior police officers say a list of senior citizens staying alone in various districts in Tiruchi Range had been compiled and steps were being taken to lend medical-related assistance and others to the aged persons. The list compiled by the police contains a little over 1,600 such senior citizens.