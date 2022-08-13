Policemen arrested on charges of embezzlement

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
August 13, 2022 19:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thanjavur District Crime Branch police wing has arrested four police personnel on charges of embezzlement.

According to police, the stocks and sales record of the District Police Canteen Stores functioning near the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, on the Old Collectorate Road (Court Road), was recently verified by an audit team.

During the audit, it was found that the stock statement and sales records from February 2021 to date did not match. Further, it was ascertained that the sale of goods worth ₹40 lakh was unaccounted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector Veerasamy, Head Constable Veerammal and Constables Valarmathi and Kokilavani, in charge of running the stores, were arrested, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app