Policemen arrested on charges of embezzlement

The Thanjavur District Crime Branch police wing has arrested four police personnel on charges of embezzlement.

According to police, the stocks and sales record of the District Police Canteen Stores functioning near the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, on the Old Collectorate Road (Court Road), was recently verified by an audit team.

During the audit, it was found that the stock statement and sales records from February 2021 to date did not match. Further, it was ascertained that the sale of goods worth ₹40 lakh was unaccounted.

Sub-inspector Veerasamy, Head Constable Veerammal and Constables Valarmathi and Kokilavani, in charge of running the stores, were arrested, police said.