December 16, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Sethubhavachatram Police Station writer, Sesha, has been placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty following the busting of a passport racket in Thanjavur district by the ‘Q’ Branch police. The head constable, Intelligence Wing, attached to the same police station, Sachithanantham, has been relieved from the duty. The ‘Q’ Branch police unearthed the passport racket and six persons were booked and remanded to judicial custody a few days ago.

