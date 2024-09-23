Policeman suspended for misbehaviour and bribery

A police constable from the Marine Police Station, Karaikal, has been suspended after a clip showing him misbehaving with a boy and girl on Karaikal Beach and extorting money from them as bribe went viral. The footage prompted an investigation by the Karaikal Police.

The investigation confirmed the allegations and S. Rajkumar, the police constable who misbehaved with the youngsters, was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

In a statement, Karaikal Police said harassment of citizens and bribery would not be tolerated. Senior Superintendent of Police Manish stressed any reports of misconduct by the police personnel would be looked into promptly and stern action initiated.

